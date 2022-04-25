Egypt - The Permanent Committee for Regulating the Nile’s Revenue held its periodic meeting on Sunday to follow up on the procedures for achieving optimal management of water resources and procedures for dealing with the upcoming period of maximum needs in conjunction with the start of the incoming water year with the highest degree of efficiency.

The meeting was presided over by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty in the presence of the executive leaders of the ministry and the National Water Research Centre.

During the meeting, Abdel Aty reviewed the current water situation in various governorates and followed up on the progress of work in the departments of irrigation, drainage, and mechanics, issuing directives to raise the degree of readiness of all the ministry’s agencies to ensure that water needs are provided to all beneficiaries.

The meeting also addressed the position of the purification works of canals and drains to ensure the ability of the waterway network to provide water needs during the coming period of maximum needs.

Furthermore, it reviewed the readiness of lifting stations and emergency mobile units in various governorates to maintain safe levels in canals and drains, face any congestion in waterways, and meet the water needs of the upcoming agricultural season.

Moreover, Abdel Aty stated that the ministry is making continuous efforts within the framework of a comprehensive vision aiming to provide the necessary water needs for all water-using sectors, both quantitatively and qualitatively.

He added that the committee meets periodically to take the necessary measures to deal with the river’s revenue and follow up on the water situation, enabling the ministry’s agencies to deal dynamically in managing the water system.

