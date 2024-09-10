Egypt is mulling over enhancing cooperation with China Electrical Equipment Group Co (CEE) in local manufacturing, pumping and storage technology, and modernizing the national electrical grid, as per a statement.

This came as a result of a meeting between the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and the Chairman of CEE.

The discussion also covered the development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, and ongoing projects like the pumping and storage project in southern Egypt.

The meeting highlighted efforts to boost the local component in projects, transfer technology, and reduce technical and commercial losses, particularly in addressing electricity theft.

Esmat emphasized the government's commitment to building a strong, flexible, and secure network that ensures the stability and continuity of the electricity supply.

