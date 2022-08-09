Egypt - The Chemical and Fertilisers Export Council’s recently released report revealed that the Egypt’s chemical exports witnessed an increase in the first half (1H) of this year, rising to $4.33bn, compared to 1H 2021’s $3.21bn — an increase of 35%.

Furthermore, the Chemical and fertiliser industries ranked first in terms of volume of exports from Egypt’s total exports, according to the General Organisation for Export and Import Control.

The sector accounted for about 22% of the country’s total exports, followed by building materials, which accounted for about 19% with a value of $3.693bn.

The council noted that most of the sector’s exports witnessed increases in varying rates. Fertilisers ranked first with an estimated export volume of $1.48bn, compared to about $960m — a growth rate of 54%.

Plastics came in second with an estimated export value of $1.363bn, up from $1.213bn — an increase of 12%.

Inorganic chemicals came in third, rising from $273m to $677m — an increase of 148%.

Detergents came in fourth, achieving an increase of 15%, rising from $125m to $144m.

Inks and paints came in fifth, increasing by 11% from $122m to $144m, followed by organic chemicals, which have witnessed a 13% decrease in their exports, falling from $151m to $131m.

Diversified chemicals came in seventh place, achieving a growth rate of 28%, as it rose from $101m to $129m.

Paper products ranked eighth with a slight decrease of 3% from $120m to $117m. Meanwhile, glass products came in 10th place with a growth rate of 18%, recording $116m, compared to $98m.

Finally, in tenth place was dry cells and batteries, achieving a growth rate of 10%, rising from $20m to $22m.

Despite the relative decline of Egyptian exports to the Turkish market by 1%, they still top the list of the most important import markets for the products of the chemical industries sector with a value of $491m.

Furthermore, the performance of non-oil exports (distributed over different sectors) witnessed a growth rate of 20%, as the value of exports increased from $16.2bn to more than $19.3bn.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).