The Egyptian Cabinet approved requests submitted by Egypt for Green Hydrogen Company to help in the construction of the project for green hydrogen and green ammonia production through renewable energy, according to an official statement on August 31st.

The Cabinet approved allocating two pieces of land under the usufruct right in Aswan’s Benban Solar Park for a 70-megawatt project and in Suez Gulf for a 205-megawatt wind power project.

The two projects will be contracted with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA).

It is worth noting that Egypt for Green Hydrogen is a joint venture (JV) created by Norway’s Scatec, UAE’s Fertiglobe, and Orascom Construction.

