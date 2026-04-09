Egypt plans to add 2,500 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to its national grid in 2026, the presidency announced Tuesday, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity stability and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The statement followed a meeting between President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and the ministers of electricity and petroleum, which reviewed progress in renewable energy projects, including wind, solar, and battery storage systems, under Egypt’s 2030 energy strategy.

Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat said the new capacity will be connected to the unified grid this year, supporting sustainable supply, improving efficiency, and reducing dependence on conventional fuels. He added that the government is revising its energy strategy to ensure renewables account for at least 42% of Egypt’s energy mix by 2030.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi outlined efforts to settle dues owed to energy companies, with a plan to clear all arrears before June 2026. He also reviewed recent oil and gas discoveries and drilling plans for the year.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of a balanced expansion of renewable projects to position Egypt as a regional hub for green energy. He called for closer coordination between the electricity, petroleum, and finance ministries to accelerate clean energy additions and secure financing to meet rising demand while maintaining grid stability.

The meeting also addressed measures to secure electricity supply during peak demand periods—particularly in summer—and improve energy efficiency in the industrial sector.

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