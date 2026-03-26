Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, convened a meeting with the ministry’s crisis management committee to review operational plans aimed at safeguarding the unified power grid and ensuring the stability and continuity of electricity supply.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing regional military escalation and its impact on global energy markets, with discussions focusing on contingency measures and updated operating protocols.

Senior officials attended the meeting, including heads of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the strategic planning sector, and the electricity regulatory authority.

Talks centred on government efforts to rationalise electricity consumption, improve energy efficiency, and maximise output per unit of fuel. The minister also reviewed fuel reserves at power generation plants and stressed the need to adhere to newly adopted operating patterns in coordination with the National Energy Control Center.

Esmat emphasised the importance of maintaining adequate fuel stocks and closely monitoring daily consumption rates, while accelerating the integration of new renewable energy capacity into Egypt’s energy mix to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He highlighted ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to secure fuel supplies for power plants, directing officials to maintain a high level of readiness and ensure continuous oversight of reserves across all facilities.

The minister also underscored the critical role of national and regional control centres in managing the grid, commending the round-the-clock field presence of sector leaders during the current period.

Esmat reaffirmed that Egypt’s national electricity grid remains robust across generation, transmission and distribution, assuring that power supply is stable, reliable and capable of meeting demand with high quality and continuity.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

