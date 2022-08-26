Egypt is negotiating with German and Indian companies to import renewable energy storage batteries, the First Undersecretary of State for Research, Planning, and Follow-up at the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy Ahmed Mahina told Asharq Business.

The Ministry of Electricity is seeking to receive integrated offers for batteries with capacities ranging between 10 and 20 megawatts, Mahina said.

The renewable energy storage batteries are expected to be installed in remote areas away from the power grid such as Halaib and Shalateen and Sinai, he highlighted.

The ministry will make a decision regarding the offers once the total value is set per megawatt, he added.

The US-based Tesla Inc. previously submitted an offer to the Egyptian government for supplying storage batteries, but the offer included higher capacities than needed. Therefore, the government looked for other sources to provide these batteries.

In 2021, Egypt was the top producer of renewable energy in the Arab World as its output of clean energy grew by 8.3% compared to 2020.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).