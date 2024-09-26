Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of a contract to establish the Administrative Capital Water Company, an Egyptian joint-stock entity aimed at managing the water infrastructure in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), as per a cabinet statement issued on September 25th.

The new company will oversee the management, operation, and maintenance of vital water infrastructure, including smart water systems, sewage systems, and irrigation networks utilizing treated wastewater.

This encompasses facilities such as water stations and lifting systems within the New Administrative Capital.

Moreover, the company's mission is to deliver comprehensive services to customers, which will include water purification, treatment, distribution, and sewage collection.

Additionally, the company will manage irrigation water distribution and oversee sewage stations, industrial drainage, and wastewater treatment.

It will also operate and maintain desalination plants, water treatment facilities, and distribution networks in accordance with established technical and scientific standards.

