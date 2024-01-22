Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, met with a delegation led by Dimitrios Ch. Copelouzo, Chairperson of the Copelouzos Group, to explore potential collaboration in natural gas trade, transportation, distribution, and infrastructure development.

The discussions focused on partnerships between Egyptian petroleum companies and Prometheus Gas, a subsidiary of the Greek group specialising in gas trading, distribution, infrastructure projects, and pipeline construction.

El-Molla reiterated the Ministry’s ongoing intensive research and exploration efforts to boost Egypt’s oil and gas reserves. This expansion, he emphasised, aims to both secure domestic energy needs and generate surplus for value-added industries and exports.

He further underlined Egypt’s robust natural gas infrastructure, which has cemented the country’s position as a crucial hub for delivering Eastern Mediterranean gas to the global market.

Copelouzo highlighted Prometheus Gas’ expertise in gas trading, distribution, infrastructure development, and project supply.

He expressed the group’s interest in collaborating with Egyptian entities to leverage both nations’ resources and expertise in achieving mutually beneficial outcomes within the natural gas sector.

The meeting’s positive tone suggests that concrete cooperation agreements between Egyptian petroleum companies and Prometheus Gas could be forthcoming, potentially leading to expanded natural gas trade, infrastructure development projects, and a strengthened energy partnership between Egypt and Greece.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

