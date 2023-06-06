Dubai Can, an initiative launched in February 2022, has helped the emirate to reduce the use of over 10 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles, the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced on Monday.

The campaign empowers communities to reduce their reliance on single-use plastic bottles and embrace sustainable alternatives.

Marking the World Environment Day on June 5, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) issued a statement, explaining its various initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and forging a greener and more sustainable future for the city's tourism sector.

The Dubai Can initiative encourages residents and visitors to adopt simple changes such as embracing the culture of using refillable water bottles and utilising public water stations. With 50 strategically placed public water taps across the city, Dubai is leading the charge in championing a refill culture, resulting in a substantial reduction of millions of single-use plastic water bottles.

Dubai has reiterated its pledge to advancing efforts to promoting sustainability and responsible tourism. Driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) is another initiative of the department that is at the forefront of positioning Dubai as a leading sustainable destination. Aligning the tourism sector with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy, DST is pioneering a transformative journey towards a more environmentally conscious and socially responsible tourism sector.

Yousuf Lootah, acting CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “World Environment Day serves as a powerful catalyst for global action, and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism is proud to lead the charge in promoting sustainability and responsible tourism. The remarkable achievements of the Dubai Can initiative are a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the environment and shaping a greener future for Dubai's tourism industry. The initiative’s recent figures display the transformative power of Dubai Can and the collective efforts of our community in embracing sustainable alternatives. Beyond Dubai Can, we are actively driving change through innovative strategies and partnerships. The Dubai Sustainable Tourism initiative serves as another shining example of our unwavering dedication to fostering sustainability within the tourism sector."

“As we commemorate World Environment Day, let us celebrate Dubai's remarkable achievements in sustainable tourism and renew our collective dedication to building a better and more sustainable world for future generations. By embracing responsible tourism practices and making conscious choices, we have the power to make a profound and lasting impact on our environment, not only on this special day but every day,” Lootah added.

Dubai's commitment to sustainability extends far beyond World Environment Day, as the city gears up to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. As 2023 has been designated as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in Dubai, the city is poised to showcase its dedication to addressing the pressing challenges of climate change on a global stage. COP28 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the globe to engage in crucial discussions and negotiations to shape the future of our planet.

Central to the Dubai Sustainable Tourism strategy is the ground-breaking Dubai Carbon Calculator, an innovative system that measures and tracks the carbon footprint within Dubai's hospitality sector. Launched in 2017, Dubai Carbon Calculator empowers hotels to accurately assess their carbon emissions, enabling them to identify cost-saving opportunities and manage their energy, water and waste consumption more efficiently.

The initiative has mandated hotels to comply with the 19 Sustainability Requirements, encompassing sustainable management approaches, performance metrics, energy and water management plans, guest education and employee training initiatives. By embracing these requirements, hotels not only contribute to environmental conservation but also enhance their brand value, resource efficiency and overall competitiveness.

