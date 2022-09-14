UAE - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced that all preparations are complete for the upcoming World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in Dubai. It is being held under the theme 'Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero' from September 28 to 29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

The WGES will focus on four main themes which are Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth. It will bring together prominent speakers, experts, thought leaders and decision-makers.

The summit - which is being organised by Dewa, WGEO, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, in collaboration with several international organisations - will also feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world.

They include Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr Muawieh Khalid Radaideh, Jordanian Minister of Environment; Bhupender Yadav, Indian Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr Nasser Yassin, Lebanese Minister of Environment; Hussein Makhlouf, Syrian Minister of Local Administration and Environment; Ivete Joaquim Maibaze, Mozambique's Minister of Land and Environment; Naseer Ahamed, Minister of the Environment of Sri Lanka; and Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s Climate Action Champion, COP 27; as well as prominent experts and specialists from around the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of Dewa, and Chairman of World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), said this year’s summit is being held even as the Middle East’s presence continues to grow the global sustainability agenda through effective strategies to adapt to climate change and combat its adverse effects.

"Egypt and the UAE are preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 and COP28 in 2022 and 2023 respectively. The Arab world is central to global activities that aim to enhance climate action and achieve global targets," stated Al Tayer.

"The World Green Economy Summit will contribute to strengthening cooperation among partners and stakeholders, as well as set the ideal environment for holding these two global events," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).