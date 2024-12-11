Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned a reservoir with a capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG) of desalinated water in Hatta.

The project, which costs about AED86 million, included constructing supporting buildings and extending entrance and exit pipes.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the reservoir project in Hatta supports the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta to increase water flow, raise the volume of the Emirate’s water reserves to meet growing demand and increase the efficiency and reliability of water networks to support the sustainable development of Dubai.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA commissioned two water reservoirs in Lusaily and Enkhali this year, and is building a 120 MIG reservoir in Hassyan. The storage capacity will increase to 1,121 MIG in the first quarter 2025.