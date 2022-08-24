Egypt - The Ministries of International Cooperation, Environment, and Communications and Information Technology announced on Tuesday the launch of the global ClimaTech Run 2022 competition, which targets tech entrepreneurs and digital artists who share a collective passion for sustainability to present their work at the COP27.

The launch ceremony was attended by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Chargé d’Affairs of the US Ambassador to Cairo Nicole Shampaine, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank Kanayo Awani, Representative and Country Director of the World Food Programme in Egypt Praveen Agrawal, Country Director of Google Egypt Hisham Al-Nazer , Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Frederika Meijer, and Resident Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation Ahmed Rizk.

Engaging with partners from the private sector and the entrepreneurial community — including Google and Microsoft — ClimaTech Run is a global multi-stage programme for tech entrepreneurs and digital artists.

Al-Mashat emphasised that Egypt is open to engaging with all stakeholders for climate action, believing in the utmost potential of the private sector and entrepreneurs to hammer out innovations that tackle food security, energy. and sustainable transportation.

The competition has two complementing tracks — the first is for global tech entrepreneurs, and the second is for digital artists.

ClimaTech Run will run until 22 September to create a globally connected ecosystem that fuels inspiration and joy for climate action through worldwide live events and webinars.

Applications are due on 22 September, and 10 start-ups will be shortlisted for the pitching event during the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh this November. A public vote will also occur in the second half of September to select the shortlisted digital art candidates for the best artistic expression of climate action. Furthermore, winners will receive a special grand prize of $100,000 and a top African start-up prize of $50,000

For her part, Fouad stressed that the launch of this competition — which targets young entrepreneurs and emerging companies from around the world in the application of communications technology to address climate change — confirms the role that this sector can play with youths’ visions and innovations in advancing climate action.

She stressed that the phenomenon of climate change has become a reality recognised by the whole world after the clear and successive effects on the planet, which require quick action from everyone, affirming that the upcoming COP27 will focus on turning ambition to implementation.

Next up, Talaat stressed that ClimaTech Run 2022 is an embodiment of the concerted efforts of the government — represented by the three ministries — with international organisations, local and global companies, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and innovators to build effective innovative solutions to face the effects of climate change.

It also highlights the strength and importance of innovation and technological solutions provided by emerging companies to preserve the environment.

Finally, Shampaine said: “Climate change is an endless threat, and the US is committed to addressing the climate crisis and collaborating with our global partners to advance our shared climate ambition.”

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).