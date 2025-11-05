ABU DHABI: Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company (BPGIC), which is currently in the final stages of closing its merger with Gulf Navigation Holding, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Honeywell to obtain a licence to build the first refinery dedicated to producing high-quality gasoline in the emirate of Fujairah.

The signing took place during ADIPEC 2025, in the presence of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The agreement also included obtaining the engineering design for the refinery, which aligns with the latest international standards and specifications.

The project, which comprises several phases, begins with a first phase with a production capacity of approximately 15,000 barrels per day. This marks the first refinery in the emirate of Fujairah

This marks a new strategic step in the UAE's journey to strengthen its position as a global hub for oil derivatives refining. The project utilises the latest refining and processing technologies from Honeywell, ensuring the highest levels of operational efficiency and environmental sustainability in accordance with international standards.

In this context, Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "This agreement represents a significant step in supporting the UAE's progress towards enhancing its industrial capabilities in the refining sector and ensuring of supply in regional and global energy markets. The new gasoline refinery in the emirate of Fujairah constitutes a qualitative addition to the national energy system, through the adoption of the latest technologies that guarantee the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability.

"At the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering national projects that contribute to achieving the UAE Vision 2031 and enhance the role of the private sector in building a diversified and sustainable economic future."

Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investments confirmed that the refinery in the emirate of Fujairah will support the country’s directions in expanding petroleum industries and enhancing local added value, in addition to providing development opportunities for national cadres in the fields of refining, operation and maintenance.

The project is expected to contribute to enhancing energy diversification within and outside the country, creating quality job opportunities, developing local supply chains, in addition to raising the efficiency of the national refining system, and expanding export capabilities through the port of Fujairah and other ports in the country.