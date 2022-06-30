Egypt - British Petroleum (BP) has been awarded an exploration block off of Egypt’s shore in the western Mediterranean following its successful participation in a limited bidding round organised by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company in 2021.

The King Mariout offshore bloc, which BP has a 100% working interest in, is located approximately 20 km west of the Raven Field in the Mediterranean Sea.

The block covers an area of approximately 2,600 skm, with water depths ranging between 500 and 2,100 m. It is also located within the west Nile Delta area, which offers the potential for material gas discoveries that could be developed using existing infrastructure.

Karim Alaa — BP North Africa’s Regional President — said: “This new award following our EGY-MED-E5 block award in early 2022 underpins our ambitious development plans in the offshore Nile Delta, leveraging our existing infrastructure to continue delivering resilient and focused hydrocarbons for Egypt’s growing gas market.”

BP is a major player operating in Egypt’s Mediterranean basin, with a longstanding successful partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources spanning almost 60 years.

In that time BP has been a consistently active player in the Egyptian energy industry, investing more than $35bn.

