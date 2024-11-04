Baker Hughes, an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide, has announced the official inauguration of its new purpose-built surface pressure control (SPC) headquarters and manufacturing centre in Abu Dhabi.

A 46,000-sqm facility, the new Abu Dhabi SPC solutions unit will provide a full range of wellhead and subsea tree equipment and services to customers in the Middle East and around the world.

Set up in collaboration with Al Ghaith Energy, the UAE’s strategic location will facilitate local supply of this essential equipment, leading to shorter shipping times, streamlined delivery schedules and enhanced supply chain logistics for customers.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group MD & CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

"The UAE is a strategic energy hub, and Abu Dhabi offers an ideal location to support our customers’ operations around the globe," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli.

"By meeting our customers where they are, Baker Hughes can help deliver energy more efficiently to produce the shortest-cycle, lowest-carbon barrel," he added.

This opening marks the latest milestone in Baker Hughes’ 60-year commitment to the UAE and underscores the company’s dedication to localization.

Headquartered in Texas, US, the global energy major currently employees 1,700 people in the UAE across nearly a dozen facilities focused on manufacturing, services, remote monitoring and training.

Its expanded operations will create more than 100 additional local jobs, and the establishment of an on-site training centre will further strengthen the talent pipeline in the emirates and across the region.

The new facility builds on SPC’s global footprint, which includes primary manufacturing facilities in Dammam (Saudi Arabia) and Suzhou (China).

The solutions center features state-of-the-art cladding capabilities, as well as assembly and testing, repair, inventory management and field services.

It will produce a range of conventional and unconventional wellhead systems and surface trees capable of operating in high-pressure environments, along with accompanying valves and wellhead accessories. The facility is expected to deliver its first product by the year-end.

SPC’s operations are supported by a worldwide network of service workshops in Algeria, Angola, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Thailand and the UK.

"We are proud of our collaboration with Baker Hughes to achieve this milestone," remarked Atif Arikat, the CEO of Al Ghaith Energy.

"Today’s inauguration is a testament to the UAE’s leading role in the energy industry and to our joint support to increase in-country manufacturing," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

