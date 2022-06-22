Bahrain - A smart oil-economy can help Bahrain achieve quality opportunities and long-term sustainable growth, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy King and Crown Prince, has said.

He highlighted that the oil and gas sector is a key contributor to the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH Prince Salman was meeting Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

He emphasised the importance of building on the progress achieved within the kingdom’s oil and gas sector, by strengthening public-private partnerships and deploying initiatives that reposition the economy as a smart oil-economy to achieve quality opportunities and long-term sustainable growth.

HRH Prince Salman commended efforts of His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Oil and Gas Holding Company (Nogaholding) chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in supporting the sector’s growth and its contribution to the kingdom’s development.

Latest developments in the oil and gas sector at the regional and international levels were also discussed.

Shaikh Nasser, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Oil and Environment Minister Dr Mohammed bin Daina also attended the meeting.

