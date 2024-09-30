Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, yesterday inaugurated a new 220 kV electricity transmission station and a water distribution station at the Al Hidd Housing Project.

The stations, which together cost $85 million, are part of the government's efforts to enhance infrastructure and meet the growing demand for essential services in the country, said a report by the Bahrain news agency BNA.

The electricity station has a capacity of 360 MVA and is expected to serve nearly 40,000 users in Hidd and surrounding areas by transmitting power from the main electricity grid to the local 66 kV substations.

The water distribution station has a storage capacity of 2.34 million gallons and is equipped with advanced monitoring and control systems.

The inauguration was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, and ministers and representatives from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al Marshad, CEO of the fund.

Al Marshad highlighted the fund's ongoing support for development projects in Bahrain.

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), led by Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, in delivering high-quality services and ensuring the readiness of infrastructure in housing projects. He also acknowledged the SFD's contributions to Bahrain’s infrastructure projects under the Gulf Development Programme.

