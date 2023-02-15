Bahrain - The Bapco Modernization Programme will enhance quantity and quality and improve energy efficiency, making the Bahrain refinery one of the most competitive ones in compliance with environmental standards in the world, said Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Daina.

He was making the opening remarks at the second Gulf Downstream Association (GDA) International Downstream Conference and Exhibition, said a Bahrain News Agency report by Nayla Barakat.

The exhibition, which opened on February 13, will conclude today (Feb 15).

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the three-day event themed Downstream Turning Points - "Capitalising on Transformation".

"Bapco Refinery Modernisation Project, which is the continuation of many development projects in this vital sector, is considered one of the largest strategic projects aiming at increasing the daily refining production capacity from 267,000 barrels to 380,000 barrels per day," the minister said.

Dr Bin Daina said the project will achieve the desired transition to a new phase through the use of industrial digital transformation technologies, applications of artificial intelligence, use of the Fourth Industrial Revolution tools and smart solutions.

He noted that the conscious strategies to activate a dynamic performance management system will be completed during the current year.

The minister pointed out that the conference is a good opportunity to explore investment opportunities and incentives for large vital projects in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East region.

He stressed that the refining industry in the Middle East is going through continuous growth in investment, thanks to its great importance in developing and diversifying the national economy, despite the current challenges.

Discussions at the conference addressed challenges and opportunities for the growth of the refining industry, flexibility, decarbonization and sustainability, obstacles and digitization in the refining and processing sector, marketing and human capital management, market analysis and industry trends.

The conference featured major sessions, technical workshops, and an exhibition participated by more than 500 specialised companies from different countries.

