Riyadh: The first industrial city in Asir, managed by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), has reached an occupancy rate of over 95% by the end of 2023, according to a press release from MODON.



This accomplishment aligns with MODON's investment strategy, aimed at attracting high-value industries and foreign investments. It underscores MODON's commitment to creating a conducive investment environment that meets investors' aspirations and strengthens industrial development in the Kingdom, said the release. Such efforts are part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) initiatives entrusted to MODON.



Spanning an area of 2.7 million square meters, Asir Industrial City stands out with its comprehensive range of industrial services, diverse product offerings, and integrated development plans. It has become the preferred destination for both national and international companies to launch their projects, according to the release. With 178 industrial, investment, and logistics contracts in place, the city has attracted investments amounting to SAR2 billion and employs a workforce of 31,106 individuals.



The industrial sector in Asir plays a pivotal role in the region's transformation strategy known as "Qimam and Shem", aimed at establishing Asir as a global tourist destination. The sector encompasses a wide range of high-demand industries, including chemical manufacturing, machinery and equipment, as well as food, beverage and furniture sectors. Several of these industries contribute significantly to regional and global exports, bolstering the national economy.



The Asir region boasts a wealth of services, resources, mining and agricultural sites.



It benefits from a significant working-age population that can be trained in technical skills, providing a skilled workforce to meet the demands of the industrial sector. This combination of factors positions the region as an attractive investment environment.

The Kingdom is committed to supporting the industrial sector in the region through a strategic approach that includes incentives, facilities and relative advantages.



Furthermore, financing solutions are being facilitated to enhance the sector's contribution to the country's GDP. These efforts are aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to achieve comprehensive economic development and promote domestic industries.



According to the release, MODON oversees a network of 36 cities spread across the Kingdom and comprising industrial and logistics assets that rank among the world's largest. With over 208 million square meters of developed areas, more than 6,300 factories, and over 1,283 ready-built factories, MODON aims to drive Saudi Arabia's industrial growth and economic diversification.