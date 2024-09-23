Arab Finance: Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) has decided to distribute cash dividends of EGP 0.75 per share, or a total of EGP 968.625 million to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 over two instalments, as per a filing.

The first installment, worth EGP 581.175 million, or EGP 0.45 per share, will be disbursed on October 15th, while the second one of EGP 387.45 million, or EGP 0.30 per share, will be paid out on February 2nd.

The eligibility in dividends distribution will be for shareholders on a record date of October 9th.

AMOC is an Egypt-based company that operates in the petroleum industry. The company specializes in the production of essential mineral oils, paraffin wax and its derivatives, naphtha, and butane, as well as distributes and markets them in Egypt and abroad.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).