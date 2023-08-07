Saudi-based Arabian Electrical Transmission Line Contracting (Aetcon) has secured a contract to build a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line within the kingdom's futuristic city NEOM.

The $155 million contract, a part of the 'Saudi Neom-Yanbu 525kV HVDC Transmission Line Construction Project,' was awarded by the Saudi Electricity Company.

The scope of work includes expansion of the power network by constructing a HVDC transmission line over a total distance of 605 km from Yanbu, a power production hub on the western coast of Saudi Arabia, to the new city of NEOM.

The completion of the project is expected in July 2027.

