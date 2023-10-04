Saudi-based Nesma Infrastructure & Technology (NIT) has won new power connection projects worth 800 million Saudi riyals ($213.28 million) from Saudi Electricity Company.

The project includes designing, building and commissioning two transmission substations along with corresponding overhead transmission lines and connecting to the grid for Trojena, the $500 billion gigaproject’s mountain destination in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia.

Trojena is positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination, including skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking. It will be the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.