Pakistani government-owned energy contractor National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) has secured a 46.5 million Saudi riyal ($12.40 million) project from Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for the NEOM megaproject in Saudi Arabia.

The work scope includes overseeing construction management for projects involving Extra High Voltage, High Voltage and High-Voltage Direct Current across various zones, including NEOM Bay, NEOM Mountain and NEOM Phase II, Pakistan-based GEO News reported, citing Acting Managing Director Zargham Eshaq Khan.

The scheduled completion timeframe is three years.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

