ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of a newly built Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) as part of its fleet expansion strategy.

The vessel is the first of four dual-fuel engine VLCCs, which can also run on liquified natural gas (LNG), that will be delivered this year, the ADNOC subsidiary said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

ADNOC L&S has committed approximately $2 billion to building more environmentally efficient vessels.

A second newbuild VLCC will be delivered later this month, with the third and fourth vessels scheduled for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2023 respectively, the energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi added.

The vessels are built by Hanwha Ocean, formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, at its Okpo Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

