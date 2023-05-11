ABU DHABI - ADNOC today launched a global competition to find innovations that will reshape the global energy landscape. The Decarbonisation Technology Challenge is being supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), bp, Hub71, and the Net Zero Technology Centre.

The competition was launched at UAE Climate Tech Forum in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policymakers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonisation.

Ten finalists will be invited to pitch their innovations to a panel of judges in December 2023. Winners will receive up to US$1 million (AED3,670,000) in piloting opportunities with ADNOC. Scale-up companies specialising in carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), new energies, oil and gas emissions reduction, digital applications and advanced materials for decarbonisation, and nature-based solutions are encouraged to apply.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate at ADNOC, said, “We are delighted to launch the Decarbonisation Technology Challenge alongside our partners. ADNOC has earmarked US$15 billion for landmark decarbonisation projects by 2030, including carbon capture, electrification, new CO2 absorption technology and enhanced investments in hydrogen and renewables. We look forward to nurturing companies with the most promising innovations that can help transform, decarbonise, and future proof the global energy sector.”

The search will culminate in a final in the UAE in December 2023. Ten shortlisted entrants will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of expert judges. As well as receiving up to US$1 million (AED3,670,000) in piloting opportunities, winners will gain access to state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Entrants have 12 weeks to compile their applications and submit via a portal on decarbonisation-challenge.com by Friday, 11th August, 2023. The website outlines the entry criteria for participants.

The competition is being delivered in partnership with the Net Zero Technology Centre and supported by AWS, bp and Hub71. It supports ADNOC’s strategy to convene cross-sectoral partners to find fresh and meaningful solutions to accelerate a responsible energy transition.

AWS, bp and Hub71 will provide additional funding, panel judges and business support for the winners.