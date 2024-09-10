UAE's energy major Adnoc has entered a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) Heads of Agreement with IndianOil for supply of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG, which will be primarily sourced from Adnoc's lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project.

Adnoc has also signed a strategic framework agreement with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited to extend its existing oil storage agreement and support India's energy security.

The agreements were announced during a meeting between HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in New Delhi.

The agreements come within the ambit of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Meanwhile, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Government of Gujarat to develop a major food and agriculture park featuring state-of-the-art technologies.

In another deal, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has partnered with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India to provide a formal framework to share knowledge and exchange expertise across all areas of nuclear energy development, highlighting the UAE's leading nuclear capabilities, which are recognised by the International Atomic Energy Agency as a global benchmark for new nuclear nations worldwide.

