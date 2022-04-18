UAE-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has secured a deal worth 363 million dirhams ($98.8 million) for a wind farm project, according to a disclosure on Monday.

The contract, awarded by Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd, is for the installation of monopiles for wind turbine structures in the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm (OWF), a filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said.

The wind farm project is being developed in Taiwan. Estimated to be worth more than $3 billion, the project is said to be one of the largest in the country.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

