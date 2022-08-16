RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has issued the "Monthly Bulletin for Industry and Mining" for June 2022. The bulletin sheds light on the most important figures and indicators that monitor the activities of the industrial and mining sectors in Saudi Arabia and highlights the number of changes witnessed by the two sectors concerning new and existing investments, and the shift in job opportunities.



According to the bulletin, the total investments in the industrial sector until last June amounted to SR1,361 trillion, while the total number of factories stood at 10,675. It also indicated that the active number of mining licenses in the sector amounted to 2,100.



The issue showed that the number of new industrial licenses issued by the ministry from January 2022 until the end of June amounted to 501, with an investment volume of SR13.7 billion, while 721 factories have already embarked on production during the same period with investments amounting to SR19.10 billion. The industrial sector also provided more than 26,000 jobs during the same period.



The ministry, through the monthly bulletin for industry and mining, aims to affirm the diversity of opportunities offered by the industrial and mining sectors in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), which aims to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub and make mining the third pillar of the Saudi industry.