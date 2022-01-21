DUBAI- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and the French Nuclear Industry Group (GIFEN) co-hosted the 4th edition of E-FUSION (Emirati-French Industrial Supply Chain Initiative for Nuclear), held as part of the French Nuclear Energy Day at the French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Representatives from local and international nuclear industry companies, government officials and energy experts met to discuss the growing opportunities for collaboration between UAE and French organisations within the nuclear energy sector.

On the sidelines of the event, ENEC’s joint-venture operating and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), signed an agreement with CERAP S.A, to provide technical services to support refuelling outages and online operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

CERAP is a leading European nuclear services provider with over 30 years of experience, operating in more than 8 countries. CERAP is partnering with its shareholder ENDEL, French leader in industrial maintenance and energy services, to offer a comprehensive range of specialised services to Nawah in the UAE. Committed to localisations with the Abu Dhabi subsidiary NUSAM Limited created in 2021, CERAP and ENDEL are determined to share their expertise and support the development of the UAE’s nuclear supply chain.

The participants learned about the latest progress at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The Plant is now more than 96 percent complete and is generating clean electricity around the clock with zero carbon emissions. Barakah is rapidly decarbonising the Nation’s energy sector through the largest decarbonisation effort in the UAE and wider region. Unit 1 became commercially operational in April 2021, and Unit 2 of the Plant was connected to the UAE grid in August 2021 and recently achieved 100 percent power for the first time as part of the power ascension testing, which happens prior to commercial operation of the Unit, anticipated in the coming months. Units 3 and 4 are in final stages of commissioning.

Leading representatives from companies in France and the UAE provided engaging sessions including a morning plenary session, thematic workshops, panel discussions and an evening reception.

The dedicated E-FUSION workshop highlighted the latest advancements in the nuclear energy sector within France and the UAE and demonstrated the close ties and benefits of Franco-Emirati commercial relations in the nuclear sector. The attendees discussed the latest updates within the sector, as well as the future of innovation that supports efforts to tackle climate change and increase sustainability.

Launched by ENEC, EDF and GIFEN (the French Nuclear Industry Cluster) in 2019, E-FUSION is a partnership between ENEC and industrial partners, aiming at supporting an Emirati-French initiative to create a local supply chain for the nuclear sector. Business France is actively supporting this initiative.

The Barakah Plant is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world and meets the highest international standards of nuclear safety, security, quality and non-proliferation. By 2025, the Barakah Plant is forecast to be the largest contributor to cutting Abu Dhabi Emirate’s carbon emissions by 50 percent and is set to produce 85 percent of Abu Dhabi's clean electricity by 2025.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.