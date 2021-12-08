Egypt - The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (SFE) will sign 3-4 green hydrogen production projects in the upcoming period, SFE CEO Ayman Soliman told Bloomberg Asharq.

Soliman did not disclose further details regarding the companies nor the agreements’ total investments.

He added that Egypt’s first-ever green hydrogen facility is currently being built in Ain Sokhna by a consortium comprising Norway’s Scatec, Orascom Construction, Nassif Sawiris-backed Fertiglobe, and the SFE.

Other companies are reportedly interested in setting up hydrogen facilities in Egypt, including Siemens, Eni, General Electric and ThyssenKrupp.