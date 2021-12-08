PHOTO
Egypt - The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (SFE) will sign 3-4 green hydrogen production projects in the upcoming period, SFE CEO Ayman Soliman told Bloomberg Asharq.
Soliman did not disclose further details regarding the companies nor the agreements’ total investments.
He added that Egypt’s first-ever green hydrogen facility is currently being built in Ain Sokhna by a consortium comprising Norway’s Scatec, Orascom Construction, Nassif Sawiris-backed Fertiglobe, and the SFE.
Other companies are reportedly interested in setting up hydrogen facilities in Egypt, including Siemens, Eni, General Electric and ThyssenKrupp.
Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.