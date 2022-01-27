PHOTO
Cairo - Egypt’s petroleum exports have surpassed $10 billion in 2021, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla announced during the Cabinet’s meeting.
Egypt’s exports recorded a 26.3% increase to $32 billion, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, noted.
The country plans to raise its exports by 25% to $40 billion in 2022 amid the growing global demands.
It is worth noting that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Egypt's non-oil exports grew by 27.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $7.7 billion.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.