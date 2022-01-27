Cairo - Egypt’s petroleum exports have surpassed $10 billion in 2021, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Molla announced during the Cabinet’s meeting.

Egypt’s exports recorded a 26.3% increase to $32 billion, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, noted. The country plans to raise its exports by 25% to $40 billion in 2022 amid the growing global demands. It is worth noting that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Egypt's non-oil exports grew by 27.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $7.7 billion.

