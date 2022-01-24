PHOTO
ArabFinance: Egypts gross local public debt inched up to EGP 4.7 trillion, representing 81% of the countrys gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, compared to EGP 4.3 trillion in FY 2019/2020, recent data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) said.
On the other hand, Egypts total external debt increased by 11.6% by the end of FY 2020/2021 to $137.9 billion, compared to the end of FY 2019/2020.
The countrys external debt to GDP ratio inched up in to 34.2%, which is within the safe limits as per international standards.
In FY 2020/2021, Egypts debt service recorded a total of $15.8 billion, $11.7 billion of which were repaid in loan instalments, while $4.1 billion were paid out in interest, according to the CBE.
Regarding the performance of the balance of payments, Egypt managed to attain an overall surplus of $11.9 billion compared to an overall deficit of $8.6 billion posted in FY 2019/2020 despite the severe consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CBE said that this surplus was achieved despite an increase in the current account deficit that reached $18.4 billion in FY 2020/2021, up from the $11.2 billion recorded in the previous year, due to the increase of the non-oil trade balance deficit and the decline in service balance surplus.
Thus, Egypts non-oil trade deficit jumped by 16.7% to reach $42.1 billion, up from $36 billion recorded in FY 2019/2020.
Additionally, the service balance surplus significantly declined in FY 2020/2021, by 42.9%, to $4.9 billion, down from the $9.9 billion recorded in FY 2019/2020.
According to recent data by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the declining trend of Egypts debt-to-GDP ratio since 2016/2017, expecting public debt to return to a downward trajectory in the current FY 2021/2022 as growth rebounds.
A sustained reduction in public debt will require renewed reform momentum to support continued strong growth and that a comprehensive structural reform agenda is essential to help foster private sector development and unleash Egypts considerable growth potential.
Copyright 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).