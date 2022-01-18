ArabFinance: Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait discussed with Oka Hirochi, the new Japanese ambassador to Egypt, the possibility of issuing Egyptian bonds in Japan for the first time, a statement by the ministry showed.

Maait said that the step comes within the plans to issue various medium and long-term government bonds, which target new instruments such as sukuk, sustainable development bonds, and green bonds.

This, in turn, contributes to expanding the investor base and attracting additional liquidity to the government stock market, in a way that helps reduce the cost of debt.

During the meeting, Maait stressed the keenness of all state agencies to prepare all means to encourage local and foreign investments, and to overcome any obstacles that might face investors, which contributes to the localization of industry, maximizing production capacities, and expanding the export base, in a way that helps drive economic growth and provide more job opportunities.