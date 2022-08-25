JEDDAH — Acting Emir of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan inaugurated on Wednesday a number of educational projects that were built using the modern construction system in the Jeddah governorate.



The ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. Speaking on the occasion, Al-Sheikh said that these educational projects were completed by using the modern construction system within the fast track as a first phase in a record time that did not exceed 50 days.



“These projects were implemented according to the latest architectural designs that provide a safe and attractive educational environment for school employees. These represent a success story in the speed of response and in dealing with the educational effects of the ongoing project to remove and redevelop slums and random neighborhoods in Jeddah,” he said.



Al-Sheikh noted that the Ministry of Education has developed an integrated plan to address the effects resulting from the project of razing slums, in terms of integration and cooperation among all government sectors, and the continuous endeavor to provide appropriate alternatives at a faster pace before the beginning of the new school year so as to ensure that the in-person classes of schools would not be hampered.



Al-Sheikh said that the ministry’s plan includes 71 school projects, with a total capacity of approximately 50,000 students. “Implementation of 25 projects has been completed, comprising 272 classrooms, in a number of schools in neighborhoods with a high population density, accommodating more than 8,160 male and female students. This is in addition to implementing 10 other quick projects, including 282 classrooms, with a capacity of 8,460 male and female students, all of which will be used in the beginning of the new academic year,” he added.



Al-Sheikh also stated that the ministry is currently working on implementing 36 school projects with its facilities, including 1080 classrooms, with a capacity to accommodate 32,400 male and female students, which will be used in the beginning of the second semester of the new academic year, and the completion period will be about four months, in addition to upcoming educational projects in accordance with the approved timetables for their implementation.

