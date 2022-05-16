RIYADH — Brilliant Saudi boys and girl students have brought laurels to the Kingdom with bagging a record number of 22 prizes at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2022).



The event was held at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta in the United States of America from May 7 to 13.



Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh congratulated the Saudi winners at ISEF, announcing that the winning students will be granted scholarships, in appreciation of their achievements.



He stressed that the Kingdom has won these awards in an unprecedented way, thanks to the support of the leadership and the efforts of teachers and families of the students.



Meanwhile, the Saudi science and engineering team has dedicated their outstanding achievements to the Saudi people and they promised to bring more laurels in the future.



The Saudi team has won 16 grand awards, offered by the competition organizers, and six special awards, offered by local and international organizations.



Saudis have won the awards in the fields of energy, chemistry, social sciences, behavioral science, botany, materials science, environmental engineering, engineering technologies and transitional medicine.



The awards included two prizes each for first and second places, five third places, and six fourth places, in addition to the award for the best research scientist in the world.



The student Abdullah Al-Ghamdi achieved first place in the field of energy for his qualitative project titled “Engineering a dual-functional metal-organic framework for the production and storage of hydrogen with high efficiency and effectiveness.”



Al-Ghamdi also bagged the award for the best research scientist in the world in a competition with 1,700 other research students.



The student Dana Al-Eithan won first place in the field of chemistry for her project “Selective production of hydrogen from formic acid using an effective special catalyst for energy generation.”



With these global achievements, Saudi Arabia added to its credit 104 ISEF prizes, including 68 grand prizes and 36 special prizes since the start of its participation in the fair in 2007.



Saudi Arabia is represented by King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education at the fair.



This is the largest scientific fair for competition showcasing innovation in the field of scientific research for the pre-college level. The fair hosts participants from more than 80 countries around the world.



The fair is organized by the American Society for Science & the Public Corporation, and sponsored by Regeneron. This competition started as a local competition in 1950 and then became an international one in 1958.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).