RIYADH — The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program has announced that the application for the preparatory program for scholarships in space majors will be opened soon.

The first phase of the program targets students who are wishing to study bachelor's degree in space science majors.



The program will empower and prepare the students to achieve the requirements of distinguished international universities in this field.



For joining the program, a student needs to have the required high school average; and pass the General Aptitude Test (GAT); the achievement test; and the language proficiency test (TOEFL, IELTS or STEP).



The requirements also include the standardized tests (SAT), as well as international awards obtained by the applicant, and published scientific research.

