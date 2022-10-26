RIYADH — The Ministry of Education confirmed that the number of international students who have registered for the new ambitious educational program titled ‘Study in Saudi Arabia’ has reached more than 50,000. The ministry said that the registration process would continue through the ‘Study in Saudi Arabia’ platform (https://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa) until mid-January 2023.



There was a huge turnout for the registration at the 18th International Education Show, which concluded at Expo Center, Sharjah on Saturday. The Saudi Ministry of Education and Saudi universities participated in the four-day event, co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.



A large number of international students from different countries came up for registration in their bid to complete their studies in Saudi universities according to the available specializations.



The ‘Study in Saudi Arabia’ aims to benefit male and female students as well as academics and researchers from 160 countries all over the world. The Council of Ministers took a landmark decision on Sept. 27 to issue long-term and short-term educational visas, targeting male and female students, researchers, and academics from across the world for their higher studies in the Kingdom.



The Ministry of Education has clarified that the educational visa scheme aims to attract students having outstanding talents as well as to raise the quality of the educational process and outputs of research and innovation.



The scheme targets to present Saudi Arabia as an attractive global educational destination, in addition to raising the level of classification and efficiency of Saudi educational institutions worldwide and increasing the Kingdom’s contribution to spreading the values of moderation and Arabic language teaching.

