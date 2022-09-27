Cairo – Madinet Nasr Housing and Development (MNHD) signed a partnership agreement with Asten College to establish its first international school in Taj City in New Cairo.

Asten College is a project of the Balanced Education Company (BalancED) that follows the British Education System (TGCSE) and is among the first schools to implement the digital transformation concept in education through a Microsoft Egypt partnership, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Designed by Gensler, the school spans a total area of 20,000 square metres with a capacity of more than 1,800 students.

Abdallah Sallarn, CEO of MNHD, said: “At MNHD, we believe in the importance of investing in younger generations, especially in terms of education. Our cooperation with Asten College to launch an international school in Taj City embodies this vision.”

Salma El Bakry, Chairperson of Asten College and BalancED, stated that Asten College seeks to build a solid educational system based on scientific research; utilising digital and technological transformation while maintaining human values that develop students' skills and creativity.

