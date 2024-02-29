RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman launched on Wednesday the School of Public Policy, the first college for graduate studies in public policies in the Kingdom.



The launching was announced following the granting of the license by the Council of Ministers recently to the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) to establish the School of Public Policy (KSPP).



Addressing the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Trustees of KAPSARC, said that the vision for KAPSARC School of Public Policy is to develop the knowledge and skills that the new generation needs to shape public policy both locally and globally. “Our mission is to empower and equip future policy leaders and professionals within Saudi Arabia and internationally to make informed socio-economic decisions,” he said.



The minister highlighted the significant role of Saudi leadership in developing the Saudi younger generation and empowerment of women. “Under our wise leadership, we have discovered for ourselves the true engine of our economy, and they are two: youth and women’s empowerment,” he added.



Prince Abdulaziz also announced the launch of the transformation journey of the Saudi Technical Institute for Petroleum Services, with a new identity to become the “Energy Institute.”



The HCI conference is organized under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee, one of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Realization Programs.



The KSPP will focus on public policies in the fields of energy, climate, and sustainability. Aiming to set new standards in policy studies, the school offers a two-year master’s degree and executive education programs designed to enable and empower future policy leaders and professionals within Saudi Arabia and globally to address the most pressing domestic and international public policy challenges in the public, non-profit and private sectors.



In a statement on the sidelines of the school’s launch, Fahad Alajlan, president of KAPSARC, stressed the Center’s mission to impact public policy on national, regional, and global levels. “Our new School of Public Policy will equip future leaders with the right skills to create data-driven and evidence-based public policy in line with Vision 2030 goals,” he said.



Dr. Ghadah Alarifi, founding dean of KSPP, stated that “public policy serves as the foundation of societal progress. At KSPP, we aim to be a catalyst for collaboration, building a robust ecosystem that bridges academia, industry, and government in the public policy arena.”



By leveraging KAPSARC’s network, KSPP provides a platform for global engagement and career growth opportunities, offering practical application and flexible courses tailored to empower policymakers in different tracks including energy policy.



The school is committed to achieving high sustainability standards in the Saudi educational sector, including the goal of running on 100 percent renewable energy. This dedication ensures that KSPP meets its annual energy needs through on-site renewable resources, eliminating the use of fossil fuels.



It is noteworthy that KAPSARC is a leading think tank dedicated to advancing knowledge on energy, environment, and regional economic issues. Its mission is to advance Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and inform global policies through evidence-based advice and applied research.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).