Jeddah: King Abdullah Economic City today organized a virtual meeting that discussed investment opportunities in the educational sector at the economic city with the participation of several Irish universities, Enterprise Ireland, and Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Saudi cultural attaché in Ireland, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Investment, and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA).



CEO of Emaar the Economic City noted that the meeting aimed at stimulating Irish universities to open branches at the economic city for its being the most important national destination that support the initiative of attracting global universities, noting that the leading experiment that the city lives, represented by the Prince Mohammed bin Salman College for Business and Entrepreneurship stresses the advanced infrastructure provided by the city and directly contributes to realizing the economic city’s strategy to develop the educational sector through attracting prestigious international educational institutions to establish schools, vocational institutes and universities in various specializations.