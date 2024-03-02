DUBAI – GETEX, the Global Education and Training Exhibition, returns to Dubai with its spring edition from April 24 to 26, 2024. The exhibition promises a comprehensive platform for students, parents and education professionals to explore the latest trends and opportunities in higher education and career development.

The exhibition aims to meet the changing needs of the education sector, placing a strong emphasis on technological advancements, progress in science and medicine, and future career paths, specifically highlighting subjects such as AI, sustainability, and leadership.

GETEX 2024 will feature educational institutions from over 40 countries. These institutions are eager to engage with prospective students and explore opportunities for establishing a regional presence in the UAE, renowned for its exceptional socio-economic balance and rapid educational growth. The exhibition will provide a unique platform for these institutions to connect with students and showcase their academic offerings. Moreover, they will explore conventional and trending study and course options within the region and beyond.

Commenting on the event, Anselm Godinho, managing director at international conferences and exhibitions and organizer of GETEX, commented,

Anselm Godinho, Managing Director at International Conferences and Exhibitions and Organiser of GETEX, commented: “This edition of the GETEX features post-school study options for the batch of 2024 and post-graduate and training options for working adults looking to enhance their academic qualifications and skills to fit in with trending jobs and career growth.”

“Additionally, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) will be participating at the event to demonstrate its support and foster student and parent engagement for the benefit of all stakeholders in Education. UAE’s extremely competitive and multi-curricular school system produces some of the world’s top-performing students. We are immensely proud to host the region’s most recognised education event that serves as a practical recruitment platform for students looking to study in UAE or at a university, in one of the 40+ countries, represented at GETEX,” he added.