UAE - Eighty-two per cent of Dubai’s international universities have been given four- and five-star ratings, in the latest cycle of the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai.

The rating system measures the quality of education and services provided to more than 16,000 students in Dubai’s 17 international higher education institutions, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said Friday.

After a year’s interruption due to the pandemic, the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai is back for 2022.

Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of the strategy and planning sector at KHDA said, “Since it started in 2018, the Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai has given students and their parents the information and data they need to make confident decisions about their future.”

University rankings for 2022

After inspecting a total of 17 institutions, this year’s ratings showed that 10 universities achieved a five-star rating, four achieved a four-star rating, two received a three-star rating, and one university received a two-star rating. No university has achieved a five-star plus ranking.

A total of 1,331 faculty, 16,508 students, 4,942 graduates and 391 programmes were evaluated as part of the evaluations.

Six British, three Indian, four Australian, two French, and one American, and one Pakistani university were among those evaluated.

How rankings were devised

The ratings have been jointly developed in partnership with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and adapted to meet the needs of branch campuses in Dubai.

“Based on established methodologies and developed with local and international partners, the rating system is designed to give future and current university students the information they need to make informed and confident decisions about their studies in Dubai,” read a press release from the government department.

The rating tool helps students and parents decide on the best university for them by enabling them to compare university ratings on core categories such as teaching, research, employability and internationalization, said KHDA.

Other categories that influence the rating of a university include its facilities, the strength of its programmes and its efforts towards improving arts and culture, inclusion, innovation and environmental impact.

What the ratings mean

A one-star institution provides a good standard of education to students and has the necessary organisational structure to enable progress and development.

A two-star institution provides a good standard of education to students and has demonstrated progress in core criteria categories including teaching, research, employability and internationalisation.

A 3-star institution provides a high standard of education to students and has demonstrated strengths in core criteria categories including teaching, research, employability and internationalisation. They also made progress in other categories including the learning environment, programme strength and advanced criteria.

A four-star institution offers an excellent standard of education to students and has demonstrated strengths across all categories including core criteria categories, learning environment, programme strength and advanced criteria categories. Graduate skill sets are attractive to employers. Four-star institutions meet prerequisites in research and teaching.

A five-star institution offers a world-class standard of education and has demonstrated strengths across all categories including core criteria categories, learning environment, programme strength and advanced criteria categories.

It has a global reputation and has highly regarded international research and teaching standards. Graduates are sought after by employers. Five-star institutions meet pre-requisites in teaching, research, employability and overall student satisfaction.

A 5+-star institution demonstrates all the qualities of a 5-star institution, and in addition, is recognised as a leader in global higher education. It attracts high-performing students and faculty. Graduates from such institutions readily find employment in both the public and private sectors. Five-star institutions meet pre-requisites in teaching, research, and employability and achieve a five- stars rating in all categories.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).