The European Union’s Support to Higher Education in ASEAN Region, SHARE Programme, is set to hold its 14th Policy Dialogue from March 29 – 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the hybrid event is jointly organised by the ASEAN Secretariat’s Education Youth and Sports Division (EYSD), the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation Regional Centre specialising in higher education and development (SEAMEO RIHED), the UNESCO Asia and Pacific Regional Bureau for Education, the ASEAN University Network and their partners.

Themed ‘The Contribution of Higher Education Partnerships in Southeast Asia towards the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030’, the three-day event will cover a series of discussions on various issues in the higher education sector.

The event will explore how partnerships amongst higher education stakeholders can multiply impacts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG4, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Participants will share information, exchange views, and propose strategies for further higher education partnerships towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In collaboration with the UNESCO Asia and Pacific Regional Bureau for Education, policy briefs and other outputs from the policy dialogue will be consolidated and shared during the UNESCO World Higher Education Conference in May 2022.



WAM/Esraa Ismail