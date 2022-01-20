DUBAI- The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has added three new centres to the list of COVID-19 screening centres for PCR tests.

More than 200 screening centres (governmental and private) are available throughout the Emirate to conduct COVID-19 screening.

The new DHA COVID-19 drive-thru screening centres in collaboration with Unilabs are: Al Mankhool, Nad Al Sheba, Nad Al Hammar, each with a capacity of 1500 examinations per day. The centres are open round-the-clock, seven days a week. People can use the drive-thru option at these centres.

The Al Lusialy COVID-19 screening hall is on appointment basis only and community members can use the DHA app to book their appointments. The timings are 8:00 to 16:00 from Monday to Friday.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.