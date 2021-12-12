Dubai-based Careem has added dark stores to its grocery delivery capabilities, with the aim of having 100 stores across the region by the end of 2022.

Dark stores are delivery only outlets based on an online or app-based ordering model with no in-person shopping option available. Until now, Careem has offered grocery delivery but only in partnership with other grocery providers. Careem Quikmarks its first venture into the dark store model.

Competition for the UAE dark store market continues to heat up, after Yalla Market, which has UAE and Russian backing,pledged at its launch in October to open 100 stores in the Emirates and Qatar by the end of 2022.

