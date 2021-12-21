Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced a fresh flight suspension on Monday.

A statement issued on the carrier's website said that as per directives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services to Dubai from Kenya will be temporarily suspended for 48 hours starting from December 20.

'As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective from December 20, 2021 at 10.30am (local time). Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected'

Affected customers do not need to call immediately for rebooking , and can hold on to their ticket for when flights resume.

Earlier in December, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority had introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from the following countries: Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia.

These include having a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.