DMCC, a free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, has announced the completion of a range of enhancements made to Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) throughout 2021 and further upgrades in 2022 to augment the district and improve the public areas across the community.

Projects include improved infrastructure by constructing a new road network and landscaping works that will facilitate travel between JLT and the Jumeirah island area and give rise to additional parking spaces for visitors to the community.

DMCC is also working on renovating the various lakes across JLT, including enhancing the lake’s walls and improving the water quality.

In addition to the facade renovation works at the Jewellery and Gemplex building, DMCC has made significant progress in the palm replacement project, where it completed the removal and re-planting of 60 new palm trees during the first phase of the project. The palm replacement work will continue at pace throughout the coming year.

Additionally, several new sports and recreational facilities will also be added to JLT in 2022, boosting the well-being of the 100,000 people that live, work, and visit the community.

Paul Ashton, Executive Director – Property at DMCC, said, "As the master developer of JLT, DMCC continuously looks to make enhancements to the district to ensure that JLT maintains its unique urban community feel, ensure all assets within the district continue to retain their value and that it remains one of the most desirable places in Dubai. This coming year promises to see the completion of several exciting projects, each of which will ensure that JLT can better serve its members, residents, investors and visitors."

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.