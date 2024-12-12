HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia’s state purchasing agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 595,000 metric tons of wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Friday, Dec. 13, traders said, adding that results are expected on Monday, Dec. 16.

Ten consignments of 12.5% protein wheat are sought with shipments of around 60,000 tons each to the ports of Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu, plus around 55,000 tons to Jizan, they said.

They are sought for arrival in 2025, between February and April, and can be sourced from optional global origins.

The 60,000 ton shipments to Jeddah involve a total of 180,000 tons. Individual shipments are sought for arrival between March 1-15, March 15-31 and April 1-15.

The 60,000 ton shipments to Yanbu involve a total of 240,000 tons. Individual shipments are sought for arrival between Feb. 15-28, March 1-15, April 1-15 and April 15-30.

The 60,000 ton shipments to Dammam involve a total of 120,000 tons. Individual shipments are sought for arrival between Feb. 15-28 and March 15-31.

One 55,000 ton shipment to Jizan is sought for arrival between April 15-April 30.

In its last reported wheat tender on Oct. 7, Saudi Arabia purchased 307,000 tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan. Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)