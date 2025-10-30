HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal-feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is November 5.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons during December 1-15 and December 31, 2025, and also January 1-15 and January 16-31, 2026, periods.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat closing on November 4.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Tomasz Janowski)